Safe Harbor acquires Watauga-based nonprofit

HICKORY — Safe Harbor of NC announces the acquisition of Transitions of Women in Recovery (TWR), a nonprofit founded by Nanette Franklin in 2012.

TWR offered guidance and support for women who sought assistance to navigate the difficult and often confusing process of recovery re-entry after release from Watauga County Detention Center. Their passion to share the love of Christ helped many women on their road to recovery, said Vicki Murray, Safe Harbor's executive director.

“I am excited to welcome the TWR team into Safe Harbor’s mission of creating a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing and recovery," Murray said.

Nanette Franklin of Boone was hired by Safe Harbor as the Women’s Recovery Center Manager of High Country and desires to partner with other agencies to support women desiring long-term recovery.

An office at 890 W. King St., Suites 102 and 104, Boone will open Aug. 9 and will provide women with substance use disorder assistance in navigating recovery options. Classes and support groups will also be available. Women of all walks of life will be invited to participate in these classes.

To learn more about Safe Harbor’s services, or request speaking engagements contact Murray at 828-326-7233.

Safe Harbor, a Christ-centered 501c3, was founded in 2004 and operates a year-long residential recovery program for women, a transitional housing program for women and children, and day services for women and children experiencing homelessness in Hickory.