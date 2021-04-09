Ryan Succop donates football for fundraiser

HICKORY — The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is preparing for its first virtual Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser on April 24.

Hickory’s own, Ryan Succop, has donated a signed NFL football to be auctioned off as part of this fundraiser. Succop plays with the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he kicked for seven points to help secure their win in the game.

Succop's mother, Kathy Harkey, personally delivered the football to Adrienne Opdyke, executive director of the CAPC; Bess Fuller, Denim & Diamonds planning committee chair; and Connie Engart, CAPC.

The silent auction portion of the fundraiser will go live on Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. There are many auction items being added daily. These can be previewed at Denim21.GiveSmart.com. Also available are sponsorship opportunities and tickets for a meal provided by Market on Main. The meal will be available for pickup on April 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in front of Market on Main. Entertainment for the event will be provided by Men in Black Tie.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse. It coordinates the efforts of Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney's office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org. Call the center at 828-465-9296. For more information about the 2021 Denim & Diamonds fundraiser, email cengart@catawbacountync.gov.