Rush is on for bread, milk and snow shovels as winter storm approaches

Grindstaff explained the store is struggling to keep shelves stocked due to issues brought on by the pandemic. The winter storm just added to those issues, he said.

He added that Galaxy does have a shipment of bread and milk scheduled to arrive before the storm hits.

Raybon asked that customers have patience with employees. “We are not completely staffed,” he said.

Grindstaff recommended that customers look at what they can afford and don’t buy more than they need. “Shop smart. Stay within your means,” he said.

Stephanie Ross was shopping with her son at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 70 SE on Friday. She said she normally shops on Sunday but wanted to get what the family needed early to prepare for the storm.

She said she was there to buy milk, bread and drinks for her four kids. “All the cliché stuff,” she said.

Walmart’s shelves appeared to be half empty of milk, bread and lunch meats Friday morning.

Lowes Foods on N.C. 127 by Hickory High School also had milk and bread, but the supply was low.