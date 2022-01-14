Rush is on for bread, milk and snow shovels as winter storm approaches

Hickory residents rushed out to grocery stores on Friday in preparation for a potential winter storm that is expected to reach the area Saturday night.
Store shelves were low on milk and bread on Friday.
Ryan Grindstaff, owner of Fresh Air Galaxy grocery store in Long View, said store sales increased by $14,000 on Thursday. “The whole week has really been good but yesterday knocked our socks off,” he said.
Grindstaff said days leading up to a winter storm are their best days for sales. “Your winter weather scares rival the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” he said. “That’s usually your biggest day of the year.”
Store manager Warren Raybon compared the rush of helping customers stock up on essential items to a sports championship. “You prepare for it, and you look forward to it,” he said.
Since Thursday, Grindstaff said customers are buying milk, bread, eggs, soft drinks and soups. “Pretty much when it gets to the point where its panic mode, they (customers) buy everything,” he said.
“By Sunday, we’ll have nothing on the shelves probably,” Grindstaff said. “It will be slim pickings if they (customers) don’t get in here and get it now.”
Grindstaff explained the store is struggling to keep shelves stocked due to issues brought on by the pandemic. The winter storm just added to those issues, he said.
He added that Galaxy does have a shipment of bread and milk scheduled to arrive before the storm hits.
Raybon asked that customers have patience with employees. “We are not completely staffed,” he said.
Grindstaff recommended that customers look at what they can afford and don’t buy more than they need. “Shop smart. Stay within your means,” he said.
Stephanie Ross was shopping with her son at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 70 SE on Friday. She said she normally shops on Sunday but wanted to get what the family needed early to prepare for the storm.
She said she was there to buy milk, bread and drinks for her four kids. “All the cliché stuff,” she said.
Walmart’s shelves appeared to be half empty of milk, bread and lunch meats Friday morning.
Lowes Foods on N.C. 127 by Hickory High School also had milk and bread, but the supply was low.
An employee at the Walmart Supercenter said the store is out of stock on salt for clearing steps and walking paths. Lowe’s Home Improvement located just next door was out of salt and generators on Friday. A Lowe’s employee said they hoped to have more salt Friday evening.