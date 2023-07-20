CONOVER — Catawba Valley Rotary member Dr. David Peltzer was honored at the club’s July 13 meeting as a five-time Paul Harris Fellow for his contributions to The Rotary Foundation.

The Rotary Foundation funds projects locally, nationally and internationally that improve the lives of people around the world, including such programs as Polio Plus that has nearly succeeded in eradicating polio.

Those who have given $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation are recognized as Paul Harris Fellows, an honor named after one of the key founders of Rotary.