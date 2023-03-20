NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley annually presents books to the libraries of local schools chosen from lists of desired books provided by the school’s librarian.

The books are signed by program presenters from the club as recognition in lieu of honoraria. The recipients of the books this year were the students at North Newton Elementary School.

Club president Liz Van Horn presented the books to Megan Coffey, digital learning facilitator at North Newton, on March 16.

Data show that approximately 20% of Catawba County adults are functionally illiterate. The purpose of these donations is to get kids hooked on books by providing books that fit different reading levels and appeal to kids.