Rotary club supports Partnership for Children

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover participated in a community service project for the Catawba County Partnership for Children. The club chose to help fill the agency's diaper pantry by donating more than 850 diapers.

Catawba County Partnership for Children serves as the county hub for children's resources. Their focus is birth to age 5 with programs and services. One of their recent initiatives is a diaper pantry for those in need with limited resources. Since opening the diaper pantry, more than 18,000 diapers have been distributed to more than 175 families.

Kim Lyke Holden with Catawba County Partnership for Children shared their story with members of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover. The Catawba County Partnership for Children is a local nonprofit agency that is focused on ensuring that children enter school healthy and prepared for success. Through the state-funded Smart Start initiative, the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program, Imagination Library, and other early childhood-related efforts, the Partnership for Children works to engage local stakeholders in supporting young children and families, “ensuring every child in Catawba County enters kindergarten prepared for lifelong success.”

Projects and services focus on improving the quality of local child care options, helping parents afford quality child care, strengthening families through parent education opportunities, supporting early childhood teachers in improving their education, finding and serving children with identified special needs, promoting early literacy, and facilitating a smooth transition to kindergarten.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. It currently has approximately 40 active members. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.