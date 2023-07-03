NEWTON — At Catawba Valley Rotary’s last meeting of the Rotary year, outgoing President Liz Van Horn presented an award for outstanding service to member Dr. David Peltzer.

Peltzer has brought approximately 20 new members into the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley in the past year via a new concept in Rotary called the Impact Club. An Impact Club brings new members into Rotary who are interested in service to the community and want to participate in Rotary projects but have commitments that make it difficult to attend regular meetings.

The Impact Club provides the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley with additional hands necessary to increase its efforts in serving the needs of the local community.

Peltzer in past service to the club has also organized the effort to make Catawba Valley Rotary a 100% Paul Harris Fellow club and is a member of the Public Image Team supporting the social media aspects of the club’s Public Image efforts. Peltzer is a physician with Newton Family Physicians in Newton.

This year, Stephen Sims and Wayne Swofford shared the title of Rotarian of the Year for their services to the club as sergeant-at-arms and public image chair, respectively. Sims is a regional automation engineering manager with Amazon. Swofford is a retired scientist/engineer and small business consultant.