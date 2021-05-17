Rotary Club presents Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award

Boyd, recipient of the Dr. Mac Award for 2021, served as Catawba County’s director of social services for 30 years and spent his career dedicated to improving the lives of North Carolinians through social services.

Under his leadership, the agency developed numerous innovative programs that received state and national recognition. One of Boyd’s biggest career accomplishments was helping create the first child protective services standards in North Carolina. These standards streamlined the expectations and services of social service agencies across the state.

Even after retirement from decades of serving others, Boyd continues to place "service before self,’" providing leadership in areas of service to others — especially in the areas of family, faith, and community. His first two years of retirement were dedicated to help design and launch a program for the elderly through the North Carolina Baptist Children’s Homes (called Baptist Aging Ministry) This program encouraged and equipped “well elderly” to meet the needs of the “frail elderly," allowing them to stay in their own homes as long as it was safe. Boyd’s heart for serving others is summed up in his own words: “It takes so little to make a big difference for someone less fortunate or homebound. Just a friendly visit could make their day.”