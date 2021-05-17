Rotary Club presents Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover was chartered in 1949 and is celebrating 72 years of service and support to the area. An unusual year due to COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has continued to thrive under the leadership of its president, Mark Robinson (Associated Brands).
During the annual Rotary Night celebration, honors were bestowed on member Rotarians. With the cancellation of Rotary Night 2020, honorees for 2020 and 2021 were recognized.
The Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award is presented to a Rotarian exemplifying nobility of character and personal integrity. Dr. Mac (as he was affectionately known) was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover and lived his life “service above self.” The 2020 Dr. Mac Award was presented to Sherry Butler, and the 2021 award to Bobby Boyd, each for their exemplary life of service.
Butler is a leader in business, community issues, cultural arts, education, state and local government, and family. She served as the executive director of the Green Room and The Old Post Office Playhouse from 2005 through 2019. She was elected a Catawba County commissioner in 2014.
Butler serves on the board of trustees of Catawba Valley Community College and on the executive committee of the K-64 initiative, in addition to serving as the chair of the Catawba County Social Services Board. She is a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. She has volunteered with Meals on Wheel and Catawba County United Way and has held various leadership positions with the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover.
Boyd, recipient of the Dr. Mac Award for 2021, served as Catawba County’s director of social services for 30 years and spent his career dedicated to improving the lives of North Carolinians through social services.
Under his leadership, the agency developed numerous innovative programs that received state and national recognition. One of Boyd’s biggest career accomplishments was helping create the first child protective services standards in North Carolina. These standards streamlined the expectations and services of social service agencies across the state.
Even after retirement from decades of serving others, Boyd continues to place "service before self,’" providing leadership in areas of service to others — especially in the areas of family, faith, and community. His first two years of retirement were dedicated to help design and launch a program for the elderly through the North Carolina Baptist Children’s Homes (called Baptist Aging Ministry) This program encouraged and equipped “well elderly” to meet the needs of the “frail elderly," allowing them to stay in their own homes as long as it was safe. Boyd’s heart for serving others is summed up in his own words: “It takes so little to make a big difference for someone less fortunate or homebound. Just a friendly visit could make their day.”
Whether it is serving on a board of directors for a service organization, volunteering for Meals on Wheels or Backpacking for Kids, leading in areas of service at his church, or leading his family through his example of servant leadership, Boyd continues to live out his idea that one should be giving back through service in the areas of family, faith, and community.
Since 2006, the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has recognized exemplary life of service with the Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization can call Joy Cline at 828-464-0311 ext. 276.