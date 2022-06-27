 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary club presents books to school library

Books

Rotary Club President Kevin Spiva presents books to librarian Sara Acres, left, and teacher Amy Spiva.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley presented a collection of books to the Balls Creek Elementary School library at its annual awards meeting on Thursday, June 23.

Each year, the Catawba Valley Rotary funds a project, with matching grant funds from Rotary District 7670, to collect books for a local elementary school library, in order to encourage an early love of reading. Librarians work with the club to identify the school’s needs so that the books provided supplement the school’s resources.

The books are signed by speakers presenting to the club in lieu of speaker gifts as a means of honoring the speakers and provide further meaning to the gift of reading. Experience and studies show that early development of reading ability tends to lead to academic and life success.

Accepting this year’s books on behalf of Balls Creek Elementary were Sara Acres, librarian, and Amy Spiva, teacher.

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley meets weekly at 7 a.m. on Thursdays at Narrow Coffee and Nosh on the courthouse square in Newton.

