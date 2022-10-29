Rotary club presents $150,000 to YMCA of Catawba Valley

HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Hickory made a gift of $150,000 to the YMCA of Catawba Valley on Oct. 19.

YMCA officials said $100,000 will be used for the naming of the new childcare space that will be constructed at the YMCA as part of the YMCA Building Strong Communities Initiative, and $50,000 will be designated to the YMCA endowment as a named fund Rotary Club of Hickory to generate support to youth educational development programs.

This gift could not be possible without all the many years of hard work and dedication by Rotarians of the 101-year-old club, said Kelly Farr, Rotary Club of Hickory Foundation chair.

“Founded in 1921, the Rotary Club of Hickory is Catawba County’s first and most widely recognized service organization and this gift pays tribute to the countless Rotarians who have served this community," Farr said.

The Rotary motto of “service above self” aligns with the YMCA’s areas of impact: youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“We are grateful for this gift that will help with the renovation and rejuvenation of the YMCA building portfolio to create community spaces that will allow us to serve more families and individuals and help advance our work in youth development," said Nat Auten, YMCA president and CEO.

“We take great pride in our club’s history of giving back to the community that has given us so much," commented Deaton Smith, Rotary Club of Hickory president.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Hickory, visit www.hickoryrotary.org.