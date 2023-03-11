NEWTON — Rotary International recognizes and celebrates International Women’s Month in March.

Members of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover wholeheartedly believe that “when a woman rises, those around her rise.” To recognize International Women’s Month, the Rotary Club of Newton Conover participated in a community service project for the Women’s Resource Center in Hickory. The club chose to help fill their Pantry with a Purpose, by donating household and personal supplies.

“Celebrating International Women’s Month isn’t about giving empty accolades to women,” shared Club President Siobhan Loendorf. “It is about raising awareness around women and celebrating the women who make our communities great.”

Michelle Morgan, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, shared with the Rotary group the work of the organization. Women’s Resource Center has offered assistance and support to women for the past 36 years. The organization serves four counties — Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell.

The Pantry with a Purpose is only one of the many services offered by the Women’s Resource Center. In addition, the organization engages in mental health counseling, support groups and workshops, financial assistance, job assistance and fulfilling the mission of Women’s Resource Center to advocate for the personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency of women and families regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or orientation.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.