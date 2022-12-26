 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of Newton Conover supports organizations

Shown, from left, are Jenny Daugherty, Development Director of Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry; Adrienne Opdyke, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center; Dan Timmerman, Red Kettle representative of The Salvation Army; and Chief Vidal Sipe, Newton Police Department.

CONOVER — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover has shared Christmas gifts with four local organizations that assist those in need in Catawba County.

The club chose to gift to these four organizations totaling $10,000: Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM), Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County, The Salvation Army, and Newton Police Department Christmas Family Program. 

Rotarians all over the world identify local issues and use their resources to assist others.

“Reasons for giving are diverse,” shared Club Vice President, Siobhan Loendorf. “As Rotarians, we identify concerns broader than our own and we are grateful we can help. Our gift may open opportunities and spark others to give as well.”

All funded organizations fulfill needs for others in Catawba County. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry offers programs and services designed to help lift an individual or household from a crisis situation, moving them to self-sufficiency.

Services are all-encompassing, providing a foundation on which to build. Beginning with income supports and hunger relief, case management focuses on providing the necessary tools and education to each individual and household.

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect. They advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County.

The Salvation Army assesses the needs of each community in which they serve, builds local programs designed to offer immediate relief, short-term care, and long-term growth, and works to continually optimize their efficacy via spiritual, physical, and emotional services.

The Newton Police Department “adopted” families in hardship this holiday and supplied necessities, gifts and toys. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover partnered with the Department to spread cheer to more families. Five families were served.

To learn more about becoming a Rotarian, contact Joy Cline, Newton Conover Rotary, 464-0311 Ext.276.

