NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949 and each year recognizes individuals placing service before self in their community. The 2023 Rotarian recipients, Kevin Yoder and Joy Cline, were recognized recently.

The Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award is presented to a Rotarian exemplifying nobility of character and personal integrity. Dr Mac (as he was affectionately known) was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover and lived his life “service above self."

This year the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover presented the Dr. Mac Award to Joy Cline for her exemplary life of service. Cline has dedicated her life’s work to service. beginning at the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, and on to Abernethy Laurels and United Church Homes and Services. Today, she is the executive director of The Bolick Foundation in Conover. In addition to her vocation, Cline’s avocation largely revolves around serving others; she is a board member of the Children’s Advocacy & Protections Center of Catawba County, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and Rotary Club of Newton Conover.

Charles Corriher was a charter member in 1949 of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover. The Charles R. Corriher Vocational Service Award was established to recognize a person who exemplifies the best of his or her profession. This year’s Charles Corriher Vocation Service Award was presented to Newton Fire Chief Kevin Yoder. Yoder began his fire career in 1990 as a volunteer with the City of Newton Fire Department. He was hired in 1992 as a full-time paid engineer. Working his way through the ranks to fire inspector and later fire captain. He was promoted to fire chief in 2000. Yoder has always been well respected by both firefighters and officers of the department. He has led the department through the years with integrity and earned the respect of his colleagues across the state.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover meets every Tuesday at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization may contact Joy Cline at 465-8014.