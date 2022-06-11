Rotary Club of Newton Conover installs officers

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated the conclusion of their fiscal year with an installation of new officers and directors and the announcement of a new Rotary theme.

Larry Adams, president of Robinson Builders Mart Inc., accepted the presidency of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover from Immediate Past President Donald Duncan.

Adams has been an active member of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover since 2017. He has served as past president of the Catawba Valley Home Builders Association and the Building Materials Suppliers Association. Adams served in the U.S. Navy and graduated with a BS in Business Administration Management from Illinois University, Carbondale.

“The past two years have been very challenging for Rotary and all service clubs,” shared Duncan. “The club will do well under Adams' leadership. We have a great group of Rotarians ready to serve.”

Adams thanked Duncan for his leadership and guidance. He extended gratitude to retiring directors Sean Hovis, Kevin Yoder, and Mark Robinson for their service to Rotary. Three new directors were installed: Bobby Boyd, Duane Gibbs, and Penn Waldron. The following officers and board members will represent the Rotary Club of Newton Conover in 2022-2023:

• Larry Adams, president

• Siobhan Loendorf, president nominee

• Joy Cline, secretary

• Corky Upchurch, treasurer

• Chief Vidal Sipe, director

• Dan Timmerman, director

• Dianna Cloninger, director

• Bobby Boyd, director

• Duane Gibbs, director

• Penn Waldron, director

• Donald Duncan, immediate past president

This year the Rotary International theme is "Imagine Rotary." Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering, 1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. Rotarians engage with each other and use these connections to build partnerships that change the world.

Anyone interested in being involved in the Rotary Club of Newton Conover may contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundation.org.