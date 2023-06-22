NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated the conclusion of its fiscal year with an installation of new officers and directors and the announcement of a new Rotary theme.

Siobhan Loendorf, director of Catawba County Library System, accepted the presidency of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover.

Loendorf is at the helm of the county’s seven-branch library system with locations in Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, St. Stephens, Southwest Hickory and Sherrills Ford-Terrell. She obtained a Bachelor of French Education degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Library Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a Paul Harris Fellow and has been a member of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover since 2017.

The following Rotarians were installed as officers and board members for the 2023-2024 year.

• Siobhan Loendorf, president

• Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe, president nominee

• Joy Cline, secretary

• Corky Upchurch, treasurer

• Dan Timmerman, director

• Dianna Cloninger, director

• Bobby Boyd, director

• Duane Gibbs, director

• Penn Waldron, director

• Rex Thompson, director

This year the Rotary International theme is “Create Hope in the World.” The goal is to restore hope to help the world heal from destructive conflicts and to help achieve lasting change. There is emphasis on the need for peace and continuity, including work to empower women and work toward diversity, equity, and inclusion, while not neglecting the Rotary mission to end polio.

Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering, 1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. Rotarians engage with each other and use these connections to build partnerships that change the world.

Anyone interested in being involved in the Rotary Club of Newton Conover may contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundation.org.