Rotary Club of Newton Conover honors veterans

CONOVER — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover honored Catawba County veterans at an event held on Nov. 12 at Conover VFW in recognition of Veterans Day.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover annually recognizes veterans within their club and this year chose to partner with the VFW Post 5305 to honor local veterans in the community. A breakfast, organized by Rotarian Duane Gibbs, was prepared and served by Rotarians, along with great fellowship and reminiscing among those in attendance.

“As Rotarians, we wish to promote Americanism by means of education in patriotism,” said Rotary President Larry Adams. “We are grateful for the service of each and every veteran.” Adams is the longest-serving Newton Conover Rotary member with 11 years of service in the US Navy.

Another Rotarian, Larry Robinson (US Army) expressed feelings of being a veteran in these words, “I feel humbled and honored to bear the distinction of a foreign war veteran. Having the experience of serving our nation gives me a great sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that is always with me. I feel privileged to be among a band of brothers who served before me, with me, and those serving now and in the future for our country.

"Being a military veteran means respecting our flag and caring for our fellow veterans in need. It means upholding the principles and rights that we’ve fought to protect, and so much more.”

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. Currently, the Rotary Club of Newton Conover has approximately 40 active members. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.