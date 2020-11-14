Rotary Club of Newton Conover honors veterans

The longest-serving Newton Conover Rotary member is Larry Adams, U.S. Navy with 11 years of service and Chief Vidal Sipe served seven years in the U.S. Army with an additional 15 years of service in U.S. Army Reserves. Fred Jones served the earliest beginning in 1951 for the U.S. Air Force.

Rotarian Larry Robinson (U.S. Army 1966-1968): “I feel humbled and honored to bear the distinction of a foreign war veteran. Having the experience of serving our nation gives me a great sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that is always with me. I feel privileged to be among a band of brothers who served before me, with me, and those serving now and in the future for our country.