Rotary Club of Newton Conover honors veterans

CONOVER — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover honored member veterans at an event at Conover Station in recognition of Veteran’s Day.
The Rotary Club of Newton Conover has 11 member veterans representing three branches:
Larry Adams, U.S. Navy 1972-1983
Jerome Bolick, U.S. Navy 1953-1955
David Clarke, U.S. Army 1969-1971
Fred Jones, U.S. Air Force 1951-1955
Ken Lawing, U.S. Army 1953-1955
Larry Robinson, U.S. Army 1966-1968
Vidal Sipe, U.S. Army 1990-2012
Corky Upchurch, U.S. Navy 1968-1970
Penn Waldron, U.S. Air Force 1968-1970
Bernie Whitmer, U.S. Navy 1964-1970
Tommy Yount, U.S. Army 1957-1957
The longest-serving Newton Conover Rotary member is Larry Adams, U.S. Navy with 11 years of service and Chief Vidal Sipe served seven years in the U.S. Army with an additional 15 years of service in U.S. Army Reserves. Fred Jones served the earliest beginning in 1951 for the U.S. Air Force.
Rotarian Larry Robinson (U.S. Army 1966-1968): “I feel humbled and honored to bear the distinction of a foreign war veteran. Having the experience of serving our nation gives me a great sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that is always with me. I feel privileged to be among a band of brothers who served before me, with me, and those serving now and in the future for our country.
"Being a military veteran means respecting our flag and caring for our fellow veterans in need. It means upholding the principles and rights that we’ve fought to protect, and so much more.”
Rotarian Ken Lawing (U.S. Army 1953-1955): “Being a military veteran means you answered the call and sacrificed a number of years of your life to fight for our country. I am proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Army.”
The club meeting was filled with patriotism, along with a brief history of Veteran’s Day, roll call with pinning ceremony, and a special mail call with letters and notes from various members of the community, including school-aged children (second grade Startown Elementary), elected officials (mayor, county commissioners), senior citizens, and fellow Rotarians.
To learn more about becoming a Rotarian, contact Joy Cline, Newton Conover Rotary, 828-464-0311, Ext.276.
