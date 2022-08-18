Rotary Club of Newton Conover collects school supplies

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover held their first community service project of their new year under the direction of Larry Adams, president. The club chose to collect school supplies, coordinating efforts with the Catawba County United Way.

Members of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover collected a trunk full of school supplies to assist students from economically disadvantaged families throughout Catawba County. In addition, members donated nearly $400 in monetary support.

The supplies collected will benefit students in need in all three local public school districts: Catawba County, Hickory Public and Newton-Conover. Items will be distributed through the student services offices of each district and parents needing assistance can contact the school guidance counselor’s office.

Dianna Cloninger, events chairperson, said, “Our Rotarians are so gracious and generous when it comes to supporting the community. They raise the bar on community service.”

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. It has approximately 40 active members. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.