Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrates

NEWTON – The Rotary Club of Newton Conover celebrated a new Rotary year on July 21 at Conover Downtown Park with masks and social distancing. New officers and directors were installed, a new theme announced, perfect attendance awards given, and a new member was welcomed.
Rotary unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to the world’s most persistent issues. Through volunteering,1.2 million Rotarians nationally and internationally make lifelong friendships that transcend political and cultural boundaries and foster global understanding and respect. This year’s theme is Rotary Opens Opportunities.
Mark Robinson, president of The Blue Ridge Distributing Company dba Associated Brands accepted the presidency of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover from the immediate past president, Chief Eric Loftin.
Robinson is a native Newtonian and a graduate of North Carolina State University. He is also the father of two daughters, Hannah and Lexie. Robinson's family has been in the beverage wholesale business serving this area for 65 years. Robinson himself has been a Rotarian since 2000 and served as president during the 2006-2007 Rotary year.
“This will be a very challenging year not only for Rotary but for any service/social club,” Robinson said.
“Although we will continue to do great things through Rotary behind the scenes due to the pandemic, the weekly meetings provide much-needed fellowship and information. After 71 years in existence, I know members of the Rotary Club of Newton Conover and future Rotarians will adapt and do everything possible to keep the spirit of this club alive.”
Robinson thanked immediate past president, Loftin, for his leadership and guidance, as well as, those board members who fulfilled their terms ending June 30: Sheriff Don Brown and Scott Gilleland. Two new directors were installed: Chief Vidal Sipe and Larry Adams. The following officers and board members will represent the 2020-2021 Rotary year:
Mark Robinson, president
Donald Duncan, president-elect
Joy Cline, secretary
Corky Upchurch, treasurer
Larry Adams, director
Chief Vidal Sipe, director
Sean Hovis, director
Dan Timmerman, director
Bernie Whitmer, director
Kevin Yoder, director
Chief Eric Loftin, immediate past president
Two Rotarians continued a perfect attendance streak during 2019-2020: Corky Upchurch with 28 years and Dan Timmerman with 43 years of perfect attendance. “These gentlemen have a true commitment to Rotary and its mission of service before self,” Robinson said as he gave each their attendance pins.
Robinson also recognized and welcomed new member, Dianna Cloninger with the YMCA.
Anyone interested in being involved in the Rotary Club of Newton Conover may contact Joy Cline at 828-465-8014.
