Rotary Club of Newton-Conover celebrates women

NEWTON — Members of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover believe that when a woman rises, those around her rise. The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover held a special celebration in March to celebrate International Women’s Month. During the celebration the club honored a long-time member and first female Rotarian in the club, Patricia Gibson.

As the first female Rotarian in the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover there were hurdles to jump. Gibson also forged new ground as principal of the new middle school concept and later assistant superintendent of Newton-Conover City Schools. In addition, Gibson was one of the first recipients of the Red Blazer Award from the Newton-Conover School System and after retirement went on to mentor and supervise student teachers through Appalachian State University.

Gibson’s drive does not stop with her love for education; she is passionate about church and many community organizations such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ECCCM, Nu Chapter Delta Kamma Gamma, and more. Gibson is the backbone of her family and a dear friend to many.

“Celebrating International Women’s Month isn’t about giving empty accolades to women,” said Donald Duncan, club president. “It is about raising awareness around women and celebrating the women who make our communities great.”

As the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recognized and honored outstanding Women during International Women’s Month, several notable women were mentioned — Amelia Everhart, Sally Ride, Maya Angelou, Jane Goodall, etc. Within our cities and counties, we also have many notable women who live among us that were trailblazers in their field and chose to lay a foundation for each of us to learn new things, be good humanitarians, and follow our dreams, according to Duncan.

Gibson was “toasted” by past educators, Larry Harris and Beth Bock. In addition, Bobby Boyd shared the process of Gibson becoming a Rotarian in a male-dominated organization.

The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover will honor Gibson with an education scholarship set up in her honor. The scholarship will be gifted to those men and women wishing to pursue the field of education. For more information or to donate to the Patricia F. Gibson Educational Scholarship, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change. The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover meets every Tuesday at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundation.org.