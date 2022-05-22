Rotary Club of Newton-Conover awards scholarships

NEWTON — Since 1949, the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover has served the community. A standing mission of Rotary clubs all over the world is to take action to enhance basic education and literacy in local communities. One way the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover addresses this mission is through local scholarships.

The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover presented the Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship to a deserving student, Allison Meadows. This year a new scholarship was initiated in honor of Rotarian Pat Gibson, the Patricia F. Gibson Education Scholarship. This scholarship was awarded to Grayson Creekmore, a student dedicated to music education.

The Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship, through the Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Foundation, was established by the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover to honor Dr. John F. Sinnett for his contributions to Rotary as a member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover in all capacities of leadership including Rotary District 7670 governor. Sinnett exemplified “service above self," the basis for which Rotary International was organized. A scholarship in his memory enables and encourages a deserving CVCC student to develop their leadership potential as exhibited by their present and future contributions to the community entering one of CVCC’s health and human resources programs.

The 2022 Recipient of the Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship, Allison Meadows, plans a career in nursing. Meadows was accepted into CVCC’s nursing program and into Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nursing (RIBN) program.

Meadows is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Youth Group. She volunteers at local nursing homes and the Christian Crisis Center. Meadows looks forward to a career helping people.

The Patricia F. Gibson Education Scholarship was established this year to honor Pat Gibson for her contributions as a life-long educator, Rotarian, community supporter, mentor, and friend. As the first female Rotarian in the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover, there were hurdles to jump. Gibson also forged new ground as principal of the new middle school concept and later assistant superintendent of Newton-Conover City Schools. In addition, Gibson was one of the first recipients of the Red Blazer Award from the Newton-Conover School System and after retirement went on to mentor and supervise student teachers through Appalachian State University. Gibson is passionate about church and many community organizations.

The Patricia F. Gibson Education Scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover was awarded to Grayson Creekmore. A member of the National Honors Society and first in his class at Newton-Conover High School, Creekmore plans to attend James Madison University for music education. Creekmore has been a percussion section leader in the Newton-Conover High School band, given private lessons, and participated in local, regional, and state bands plus Governor’s School West.

Anyone interested in being involved in the international Rotary organization may contact Joy Cline at 464-0311 ext. 276.