NEWTON – Since 1949, the Rotary Club of Newton Conover has served the community.

A standing mission of Rotary clubs all over the world is to take action to enhance basic education and literacy in local communities. The Rotary Club of Newton Conover addresses this mission through annual scholarships.

At the annual Rotary Night event, students Laura Grace Wells and Kyra Ann Martin were recipients of $1,000 each in educational scholarships from the club.

The Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship through the CVCC Foundation was established in memory of Rotarian and leader, Dr. Sinnett, to encourage a deserving student to develop leadership potential through CVCC’s health and human resources programs.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover presented the Dr. John F. Sinnett Scholarship to Laura Grace Wells. Wells is enrolled in CVCC’s radiology tech program. Upon certification as a technician, she plans to continue to pursue various techniques as she grows professionally. Wells holds a 4.0 grade point average and is active in her church youth group.

The Patricia F. Gibson Scholarship was established by the Rotary Club of Newton Conover to honor Patricia Gibson for her contributions as a lifelong educator, Rotarian, community supporter, mentor, and friend. The scholarship inspires and supports future generations of students.

The Patricia F. Gibson Education Scholarship was presented to Kyra Ann Martin. Martin will be attending North Carolina State University seeking a career in the field of psychology where she hopes to make a positive difference in people’s lives, especially children.

As a Beta Club and National Honors Society member, Martin is well versed in giving back to the community. In addition to completing an unpaid internship at South Newton Elementary, she also donates two hours per week at the Catawba County Public Library assisting students.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover meets the first and third Tuesdays at noon. Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization, may contact Joy Cline at jcline@bolickfoundation.org.