Rotary Club of Lake Hickory awards scholarships

HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Lake Hickory continued its tradition of awarding local high school students scholarships toward their higher education. This year the club awarded four scholarships, amounting to a total of $20,000 to graduating seniors from high schools in Catawba County.

The scholarships were made possible thanks to the fundraising proceeds from the Annual CommScope Youth Soccer Tournament.

Award winners were chosen from applicants graduating from a high school in the county, based on academic excellence, financial need and each student’s personal demonstration of the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

All Rotary Club of Lake Hickory Scholarship recipients for the year 2021 were honored during a Zoom meeting of the Lake Hickory Rotary Club.

Scholarship recipients for 2021 are:

• Kritsara Trihemasava from Bunker Hill High School who will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

• Jolie Young from Challenger Early College who will be attending North Carolina State University.

• Joseph Cockman from Bandys High School who will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University.