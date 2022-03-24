Rotary Club of Lake Hickory awards grants to nonprofits

HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Lake Hickory awarded grants to 12 local nonprofit organizations during its annual grant competition. Since 2018, the club has awarded nearly $68,000 to local nonprofits.

This year’s grants will benefit programs for the youth of Catawba County and the surrounding area. Each of these organizations exemplifies the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”

Grants were awarded to the following organizations and programs:

Carolina Caring Foundation — in support of The Brighter Days program, which will support grieving children and teenagers by providing a safe place to process their grief.

Catawba Science Center — in support of the Partners in Science program which provides low or no-cost science education programs to school aged children.

Catawba Valley Young Life — to support training for volunteer leaders to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens.

Centro Latino — to support the Abriendo Puertas program which provides after-school tutoring assistance to English language learners.

Family Care Center of the Catawba Valley — in support of the organization’s Keeping Them Moving Program which provides scooters, bicycles, and other non-motorized transportation to homeless children living in their residential facilities.

Hickory Landmarks Society — to provide books and educational materials about the history of Hickory and Catawba County to young people visiting the organization’s facilities.

Hickory Music Factory — in support of the “One Music for All” afterschool program, which provides opportunities for elementary students to learn to play a musical instrument regardless of their financial means.

Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center — in support of the Augustine Literacy Project, which provides reading assistance to elementary school students from low-income families.

Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America — in support of its annual Scouting for Food Drive which provides more than 19,000 pounds of food to local children and families in need.

Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club — in support of the afterschool program’s gardening programs.

Sipe’s Orchard Home — in support of the organization’s Transitional Living Program, which provides support for youth preparing to age out of the foster care system.

Teen Christmas (Catawba County United Way) — to provide Christmas gifts to teens in need.

Founded in 1973, the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory and its members unite in fellowship to live the Rotary motto Service Above Self by creating positive impact in communities, locally, nationally, and globally. For more information about the club, visit www.lakehickoryrotary.org.