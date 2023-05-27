Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY – The Rotary Club of Hickory held a special ceremony on May 17 to honor the exceptional educators nominated for the 2023 Wilmer M. Jenkins Teacher of the Year award from Hickory Public Schools. The event recognized the outstanding efforts and dedication of teachers from all nine schools within the district.

The nominees for the 2023 Wilmer M. Jenkins Teacher of the Year award are as follows:

● Mary Lee Tosky, Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School

● Amelia "Ame" Cross, Hickory High

● Kimberly Vegter, Grandview Middle

● Natalie Martin, Northview Middle

● Chelsea Hartness, Longview Elementary

● Donna Danner, Jenkins Elementary

● Jerrica Dula, Oakwood Elementary

● Sarah Kay, Viewmont Elementary

● Lisa Gagliano, Southwest Primary

Among the nominees, Lisa Gagliano, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Southwest Primary, was selected as the 2023 Wilmer M. Jenkins Teacher of the Year.

Originally from Manhattan, New York, Gagliano has been actively engaged in education since 2008. In 2013, she obtained her birth through kindergarten teaching license from the Regional Assistance Licensing Centers (RALC). Since 2017, Gagliano has been an integral part of the Southwest Primary community.

Southwest Primary Principal, Erin Sigmon, spoke highly of Gagliano's commitment to her students, stating, "Ms. G is one that goes above and beyond for all students. She remains focused on the student and their growth even in times of frustration with a child. She uses conscious discipline to help students self-regulate and become the very best they can be. She truly is amazing and loved by all students, staff, and parents."

The Rotary Club awarded each Wilmer M. Jenkins Award nominee a $500 prize, recognizing their outstanding educational contributions. Gagliano also received a $1,000 reward for her exemplary dedication and passion for teaching.

“Many thanks to the Rotary Club for this honor in being chosen as the winner of the Wilmer-Jenkins Award for Hickory Public Schools," Gagliano said. "I appreciate all the love and support from my principal, Mrs. Sigmon, AP Mrs. Morningstar, and my Southwest Primary School family, all who continue to encourage me each day. I could not do my job without my dedicated teacher assistants who help make our classroom a safe, happy, inclusive learning environment.”

The 2023 Teacher of the Year Committee members from the Rotary Club included David Moore, Melissa Aldrich, Mandy Hildebrand, Billy Nesbitt, Kristine Hutton, Paul Caporossi, and Cliff Moone, chair.