Rotary Club of Hickory celebrates 100 years of service

The Rotary Club of Hickory also embraced membership diversity when the Rotary International Council on Legislation voted to eliminate the requirement in the RI Constitution that membership in Rotary clubs is limited to men, and clubs began to welcome women into membership in Rotary clubs around the world. Bonnie Mitchell became the first female inducted into the Rotary Club of Hickory in 1994. In 2001-2002, Susan Huffman became the first female president of the Rotary Club of Hickory and was followed by seven more female presidents through 2021.

In the spring of 2011, the Catawba County Partnership for Children along with the support of the Rotary Club of Hickory was able to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program to the children of Catawba County. Children enrolled in Imagination Library are mailed a free, age-appropriate book each month until they turn 5 years old. Since Imagination Library’s inception in April 2011, The Rotary Club of Hickory has contributed $227,000 and mailed out 109,135 books covering the costs for about 825 children each year The Dollywood Foundation significantly offsets the cost of the books and mailing, so each book that is sent to a Catawba County child is free for families, but costs the Catawba County Partnership for Children about $2.