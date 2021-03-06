Rotary Club of Catawba Valley supports Pink Heals

HICKORY — You may have seen a pink fire engine and other pink “emergency” vehicles at local events in the region. These are the attention-getting tools of Pink Heals NC Foothills Chapter, a nonprofit organization of local firefighter and law enforcement volunteers who serve the needs of those in the community who may be struggling with serious illness and need assistance with basic needs.

While Pink Heals has a focus on cancer, it is not the disease but rather women and their families that are the concern. The Foothills Chapter assists families in the counties of Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Iredell, and Lincoln with medical bills, transportation, or whatever they may need.

Due to COVID-19 the last 13 months have been difficult for the fundraising efforts of Pink Heals, as well as other nonprofits, due to the lack of events that provide opportunities for them to be visible and to sell merchandise to raise funds.

The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley and Pink Heals has partnered in the past for the Charity Chase Half Marathon, that has run in Hickory for the last 15 years, and when Pink Heals reached out, the club donated $1,000 to help with the operating expenses of Pink Heals.