Rotary Club of Catawba Valley plans blood drive

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley is sponsoring a blood drive from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the parking lot of Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 440 N Main Ave., Newton.

The wellness check will include a COVID-19 antibody test that could tell you if you have had the disease without exhibiting symptoms.

Organizers ask that participants use good judgment and do not donate if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days, are awaiting test results, or currently have COVID-19.

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary; visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now using sponsor code 62302.