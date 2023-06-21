NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley met at on June 15 at The Newton Train Depot.

The program was on the restoration of the depot and its current programs, including the Model Train Center. The club also installed its new officers for the 2023-24 Rotary year.

Incoming District Governor Sean Gibson installed Jeff Eudy as club president for the 2023-24 year. Eudy is a pharmacist with Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Eudy then presented the additional officers for Catawba Valley Rotary. Officers include Liz Van Horn, past president; Matt Cook, president elect; Stephen Sims, vice president/president nominee; Brian Leonard, secretary; Tim Kerley, treasurer; and Scott Hildebran, sergeant-at-arms. Other leadership positions are filled by Dr. David Peltzer, membership chair; Peg Wartowski, Rotary Foundation chair; Judge Robert Mullinax, club trainer; Wayne Swofford, public image chair; Kelly Pulliam, vocational chair; Kirsten Maynard, DEI chair; and Michelle Roseman, community service chair and social chair.