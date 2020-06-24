Rotary Club of Catawba Valley inducts new officers
NEWTON — On June 18, Rotary Club of Catawba Valley held its first physical meeting since the onset of COVID-19 to induct new officers, using the picnic shelter at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton and observing requirements for physical distancing.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the club had been meeting virtually. Judge Robert Mullinax Jr., outgoing president, spoke about the challenges of the year for the club but also about the achievements despite the challenges. Among the achievements was distributing more than $22,000 to local charities from funds raised for the Hickory Charity Chase Half Marathon. The race itself had to be canceled, but due to the generosity of the sponsors who agreed to have the funds donated regardless, the club was able to provide support for several local charities, particularly charities benefiting those in need due to COVID-19.
Kelly Stewart was inducted as the new president by incoming Rotary District Governor David Waechter, of Rotary District 7670. Stewart is a former U.S. Marine, retired as a sergeant from the N.C. Highway Patrol, and currently is a loan officer with Foothills Mortgage & Equity Inc. He has been a highly active and motivated member of the Rotary Club and is a member of the district advisory board.
The other officers inducted were Kevin Spiva, president elect; David Baldwin, president nominee; Robin Ross, secretary; Jeff Eudy, treasurer; and Dr. Sylvia White, sergeant-at-arms. Officers serve from the beginning of July to the end of the following June.
Youth Council allocates $10,000 to local nonprofits
HICKORY — While the social contact restrictions of COVID-19 made the process different, the Catawba County Youth Council still came together in late spring to participate in the United Way Youth Community Investment process.
Through this annual event, the council votes to fund programs of local nonprofits focused on helping students in all three Catawba County public school districts.
This year, the Youth Council reviewed applications as a group in an online conference rather than hosting in-person meetings with the agencies. After using more time to review answers to follow-up questions, the Youth Council voted to allocate $10,000 to support five programs for 2020-21.
The programs receiving grants included: The Corner Table Soup Kitchen’s Backpack program ($3,400); Catawba County Cooperative Extension’s St. Stephens High Juntos 4-H program ($2,500); Centro Latino’s Abriendo Puertas program ($1,500); Morning Star First Baptist’s Joseph Hill Reach Back Tutorial program ($1,500); and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Catawba County’s Therapy Dog program ($1,100).
The council has participated in the Catawba County United Way Youth Community Investment process for 16 years, working to find agencies in the county that address the needs of students in one of three impact areas: education, income and/or health.
This grant process is supported by student fundraising events in local schools.
Youth Council membership applications are available through the guidance departments at the local high schools or by contacting Donna Mull at 828-465-8240 or at donna_mull@ncsu.edu.
Applications from nonprofits for the United Way Youth Community Investment process are accepted in early March.
For more information about allocations, call the Catawba County United Way at 828-327-6851.
