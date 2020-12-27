Rotary club names Glenn E. Barger honorary member

HICKORY — Glenn E. Barger recently retired from the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley, where he has been an active member since 1987.

Aside from actively supporting the community efforts of the club, Barger served as president of the club as well as an assistant governor in Rotary District 7670 of Western North Carolina. He has also served as a training officer for the district organization as well as for the local club.

In addition to his contributions to Rotary, Barger is a former superintendent of Catawba County Schools, serving for 13 years. His other areas of local service have been as a Catawba County Commissioner, CVCC trustee, Catawba County Board of Social Services, Catawba County Sub-Division Review Board, Catawba County Foresight Committee, and as president of the Catawba Science Center and of the Catawba County United Way.

To recognize Barger's long service to the community and to Rotary, the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley has named him as an honorary member of the club.