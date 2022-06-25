Rotary club awards Glenn E. Barger Scholarship

NEWTON — Addison Parker has been awarded the Glenn E. Barger Scholarship, offered by the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley in honor of Glenn E. Barger, superintendent of Catawba County Schools for many years.

The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has exhibited high academic achievement combined with a strong pattern of service to the community, exemplifying the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”

Parker is the daughter of Curt and Carol Parker of Catawba, and graduated from Bandys High School. Aside from an excellent academic record and active involvement in school activities, Parker has been active for years as a volunteer in community activities, such as the Hickory Soup Kitchen and Samaritan’s Purse, while showing a focus on young children through teaching, caregiving, and being active with the Claremont Youth Council Board. She has been accepted at Liberty University and is looking forward to beginning her collegiate career there this fall.

The Glenn E. Barger Scholarship was established by the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley to honor Glenn Barger for both his long service to education in Catawba County and as a long time member of the club. The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley meets weekly at 7 a.m. Thursday mornings at Narrow Coffee and Nosh on the courthouse square in Newton.