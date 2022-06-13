Rotarians honored for perfect attendance

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton Conover recognized two committed Rotarians at the regular meeting in June. President Donald Duncan shared gratitude for Dan Timmerman and Corky Upchurch; together they have 75 years of perfect attendance.

Rotarian Dan Timmerman was recognized for 45 years of perfect attendance with the Rotary Club of Newton Conover. Timmerman is an active member of the club. He is a member of the board of directors and Awards Committee, a lifetime Paul Harris contributor, and leads the Red Kettle Drive each year.

Rotarian Corky Upchurch was acknowledged for 30 years of perfect attendance with the Rotary Club of Newton Conover. Upchurch is a committed and working member of the club in all aspects of community service. He currently serves as treasurer of the Club.

The Rotary Club of Newton Conover was chartered in 1949. The club's mission is to be recognized as a vibrant club working to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.

Currently, the Rotary Club of Newton Conover has approximately 40 active members. For additional information, contact Joy Cline, jcline@bolickfoundation.org.