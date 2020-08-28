Rotarians deliver hand sanitizer to schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — As some local schools carefully reopened last week, The Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise stepped in to help hard-pressed teachers and principals with much-needed hand sanitizer.

By purchasing and delivering large bottles of sanitizer to teachers, the club aims to relieve some of the financial pressure the schools are under as they struggle to meet the challenges of keeping classes open in the middle of a pandemic.

The first delivery was made to Viewmont Elementary by Roger Irvin, club president, and member Jenny White. As a former principal, White knows better than most the challenges facing schools.