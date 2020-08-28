 Skip to main content
Rotarians deliver hand sanitizer to schools
Shown, from left, are Viewmont Elementary teachers Catlin Norton, Anyea Gibson, Erin Irvin and Jasmine May; Roger Irvin, club president; Jeff Hodakoski, principal; and Rotarian Jenny White.

HICKORY — As some local schools carefully reopened last week, The Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise stepped in to help hard-pressed teachers and principals with much-needed hand sanitizer.

By purchasing and delivering large bottles of sanitizer to teachers, the club aims to relieve some of the financial pressure the schools are under as they struggle to meet the challenges of keeping classes open in the middle of a pandemic.

The first delivery was made to Viewmont Elementary by Roger Irvin, club president, and member Jenny White. As a former principal, White knows better than most the challenges facing schools.

