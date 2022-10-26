Rotarian of the Year plaques awarded to club members

HICKORY — Recently, the Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise awarded Rotarian of the Year plaques to Jenny White and Roger Irvin for their untiring efforts in keeping the club viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irvin served as club president during the 2020-2021 Rotary year, and Dr. White served as president during the 2021-2022 Rotary year. Through Zoom meetings and occasional in-person meetings, Irvin and White kept club members engaged and informed. Thanks to their efforts, the club has maintained members and is growing.

The Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the Fireside Room at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Anyone wishing to find out more about the club is invited to attend any meeting.