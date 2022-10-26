 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rotarian of the Year plaques awarded to club members

  • 0
Rotary

Jenny White and Roger Irvin show awards.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — Recently, the Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise awarded Rotarian of the Year plaques to Jenny White and Roger Irvin for their untiring efforts in keeping the club viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irvin served as club president during the 2020-2021 Rotary year, and Dr. White served as president during the 2021-2022 Rotary year. Through Zoom meetings and occasional in-person meetings, Irvin and White kept club members engaged and informed. Thanks to their efforts, the club has maintained members and is growing.

The Rotary Club of Hickory Sunrise meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. in the Fireside Room at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Anyone wishing to find out more about the club is invited to attend any meeting.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ash Carter, Former Defense Secretary, Dead at 68

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert