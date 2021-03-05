Rotarian Idol singing competition returns virtually

HICKORY — The Rotary Club of Hickory announced the return of its annual Rotarian Idol singing competition, which will be a live virtual event Saturday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets and information are available online at rotarianidol.com.

“We are excited to announce that 15 singers are set to compete in the Rotarian Idol competition later this month,” said event co-chair John Rambo. “These singers were selected by our judges for the 2020 Idol competition but, due to the pandemic, the event was canceled,” added co-chair Bonita Ferretti. “Each singer selected last year has agreed to compete in this year's event," added Rambo.

Eric Phillips has been singing with bands since he was 16 years old. “Music is my first love,” said the singer. Phillips loves the creativeness, passion and story telling that are all a part of singing. The Massachusetts native has participated in theater at Hickory Community Theatre and won a Kay Award for Best Newcomer in the production of "All Shook Up." Phillips is the father of six adult children. In addition to singing, Phillips plays the guitar and drums.