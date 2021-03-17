Rotarian Idol singing competition draws near

HICKORY — Additional talented singers are announced for the 11th annual Rotarian Idol, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hickory. The singing competition will be a live virtual event Saturday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at rotarianidol.com.

Bethany Spears has always enjoyed singing. “I finally worked up the courage to audition [for Rotarian Idol]. I have had many friends who auditioned in the past and I have enjoyed their performances. This year I hope to do the same for others” says the singer. Spears holds an associate degree from Catawba Valley Community College and works as a young toddler teacher at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. “I enjoy being able to convey the emotion and vulnerability of a piece [of music] to the audience. Bringing a piece to life brings me joy."

Luciel Hall says she has “always enjoyed the thrill yet serenity music has brought to my life." The high school student has sung in five musicals at school, as well as participating in one at Clater-Kaye Theatreworks. In addition to singing, Hall enjoys reading, volunteering and gaming. She auditioned for Rotarian Idol because she has always wanted to be in a talent competition.