Rotarian Idol singing competition draws near

HICKORY — Additional talented singers are announced for the 11th annual Rotarian Idol, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hickory. The singing competition will be a live virtual event Saturday, March 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at rotarianidol.com.
Bethany Spears has always enjoyed singing. “I finally worked up the courage to audition [for Rotarian Idol]. I have had many friends who auditioned in the past and I have enjoyed their performances. This year I hope to do the same for others” says the singer. Spears holds an associate degree from Catawba Valley Community College and works as a young toddler teacher at the Hickory Foundation YMCA. “I enjoy being able to convey the emotion and vulnerability of a piece [of music] to the audience. Bringing a piece to life brings me joy."
Luciel Hall says she has “always enjoyed the thrill yet serenity music has brought to my life." The high school student has sung in five musicals at school, as well as participating in one at Clater-Kaye Theatreworks. In addition to singing, Hall enjoys reading, volunteering and gaming. She auditioned for Rotarian Idol because she has always wanted to be in a talent competition.
Dontel Mills says “singing has been a passion of mine ever since my father entered me in a karaoke contest at 4 years old. I love to perform and entertain people.” Mills holds a BA in business from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and is currently a machine operator at Tyson Foods in Claremont. The Seattle native says “singing and acting are my favorite two things to do."
Indeed, he has been in a number of musicals in the area. To Mills, singing is a great way to relieve stress and he is happiest when he can do that for others through his songs.
Kayla Harper loves to sing. “It is my passion”, she says. She previously competed in the 2018 contest and says she auditioned this time around because she “wanted another shot at first place." The Washington. D.C. native is a graduate of Mars Hill University and works in accounting at RPM Wood Finishes Group. Harper has performed in productions at both Hickory Community Theatre and the Green Room.
“We are very grateful for how our community has embraced and supported Rotarian Idol for the last 12 years,” said John Rambo, co-chair of the event.
Rotarian Idol is the signature fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Hickory and gives the community the ability to impact the lives of people here and around the globe. Funds raised go to support local education programs such as the Catawba County Partnership for Children’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library, college scholarships, Hickory Teacher of the Year awards, as well as humanitarian and educational projects around the world.
Rotarian Idol will be broadcast live, online, Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for individual streaming or $35 for families or groups. Tickets are available online at rotarianidol.com.