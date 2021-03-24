Rotarian Idol competition returns this weekend

Morgan Lee says “singing is my greatest passion. I’m not very good at communicating and singing helps me express great emotions.” The Newton resident is currently in college and hopes to turn her singing into a career in the future.

Albert Parker says he enjoys “the freedom and calmness I have when I sing. I love to sing and I got enough nerve to enter the contest.” The singer is a native of Stony Point and has lived in Hickory for the last 13 years.

Parker is a utility locator and a CNA. He loves music, the outdoors and laughter. He has never sung in front of a crowd outside of church functions so performing in Rotarian Idol gives Parker a new experience.

Alicia Littlejohn and her family just moved to Conover from Chugiak, Alaska two years ago.