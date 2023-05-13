HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 28th Annual Romance of the Home and Garden Tour.

Six of Hickory’s finest homes and gardens are featured on the tour. All will be open to the public on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year’s tour features a variety of historically and architecturally significant houses, built between 1899 and 1964.

Houses range from Colonial Revival to American Foursquare, to traditional cottages and a more modern ranch. Gardens include a backyard entertainment area, a cutting garden and a professionally designed rose garden, with a bonus custom treehouse.

The overarching theme of all of the home designs is heritage and family. Treasures from the past are on display in each house, even built into the wall of one.

The tour runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with attendees enjoying the homes at their own pace. A suggested route is included in the tour booklet.

At noon, featured speaker, Susan Guess, will present a talk on “Timeless Design” at the A.A. Shuford House.

Guest, ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), is owner and designer at Guest Interiors, a residential and commercial interior design firm founded in 1993 in Hickory. Design projects include Lake Hickory Country Club, Shurtape Administration Building, Safe Harbor of NC, Sipes Orchard Home campus, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and many residences in Hickory and the surrounding area.

Guest has been actively involved with ASID Carolinas and served on the board three times. Currently, she is part of the Health and Wellness working group for the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

A box lunch is available to pick up at the A.A. Shuford House from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a pre-purchased ticket. Ticket holders are also invited to end the day with a signature “Home and Garden Cocktail” at The Vintage House between 2 and 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for the tour, speaker, and signature cocktail; $50 for the tour, speaker, lunch and signature cocktail ($50 ticket available until May 15) and may be purchased at Maple Grove (542 Second St. NE). Tickets may also be purchased at Jenny’s Gifts & Accessories, 436 Main Ave., NW; The Sally Company, 323 Second St., NW; Bottega, 262 First Ave., NW; Lowes Foods – Viewmont, 260 14th Ave. NE; Adrienne’s, 1001 Second St. NE; Bumblebee Interiors, 2945 North Center St.; and The Jewelry Exchange, 2611 North Center St.

Tickets will be available on Saturday, May 20, for $35 (cash or check) at each of the sites on the tour.

For ticket information and telephone orders call the Hickory Landmarks Society at 828-322-4731. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hickorylandmarks.org where complete information about the sites can be found.

Participants are provided with driving directions and clear yellow flower signage to find the tour sites located within a 3-mile radius of the A. A. Shuford House in Shuford Park and Gardens.

Sponsors of the 28th Annual Romance of the Home and Garden Tour are Mosquito Authority, Hickory Furniture Mart, Allegra Print Marketing & Mail, The Robert Lackey Family, Atlantic Garage Door Company, Bumblebee Interiors, Graystone Eye, Kristine Hutton Broker/Realtor, Revive Furniture, Salem Heritage, The Nesting Space, The Partnership for Children, Turf Pro, Inc., Wells Fargo Advisors, First Horizon Bank, Jewelry Exchange, McKinney-Graham Dental Arts, and Tailored Chemical.

Proceeds from the Romance of the Garden Tour are used to support the mission of Hickory Landmarks Society, serving the community by leading in the protection of historically or architecturally significant neighborhoods, individual landmarks, and traditions. The Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.