Romance of the Home and Garden Tour May 21

HICKORY — Tickets are now on sale for Hickory Landmarks Society’s 27th annual Romance of the Home and Garden Tour.

Five of Hickory’s finest homes and gardens are featured on the tour. All will be opened to the public on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This year’s tour features a variety of historically and architecturally significant houses, built between 1915 and 1960. Houses range from Colonial Revival to American Foursquare, to traditional and Arts and Crafts cottages and a spectacular Modernist style home. Gardens include a cottage garden and a community garden.

Tour patrons are invited to begin the day at 8 am with a continental breakfast at the A.A. Shuford House (corner of Third Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW). There they can enjoy an 8:30 a.m. presentation by Michelle Bowers, creator and owner of the website “Old House Life.”

Bowers uses her website and popular Facebook page to promote the preservation of historic homes nationwide. Ticket holders are also invited to end the day with a signature “Home and Garden Cocktail” at The Vintage House between 2-4 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and may be purchased at Maple Grove (542 Second St. NE). Tickets may also be purchased at Jenny’s Gifts & Accessories, 436 Main Ave., NW; The Sally Company, 323 Second St., NW; Bottega, 262 First Ave., NW; Lowe’s Foods – Viewmont, 260 14th Ave. NE; Adrienne’s – Viewmont, 1001 Second St., NE; Bumblebee Interiors, 2945 North Center St.; and The Jewelry Exchange, 2611 N. Center St. and 2213 US Highway 70 SE. Tickets will be available on Saturday, May 21, for $35 at each of the sites on the tour.

For ticket information and telephone orders call the Hickory Landmarks Society at 828-322-4731. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hickorylandmarks.org where complete information about the sites can be found. Participants are provided with driving directions and clear yellow flower signage to find the tour sites located within a 3-mile radius of the A. A. Shuford House in Shuford Park and Gardens.

Sponsors of the 27th annual Romance of the Home and Garden Tour include Prime Corporate sponsors Hickory Furniture Mart, Mosquito Authority and Allegra Print Marketing & Mail. Business Sponsors are Graystone Eye, Turf Pro, Inc., Wells Fargo Advisors -Sowers and Webber, Bumblebee Interiors, Atlantic Garage Door Company, the Jewelry Exchange and Salem Heritage.

Proceeds from the Romance of the Garden Tour are used to support the mission of Hickory Landmarks Society, serving the community by leading in the protection of historically or architecturally significant neighborhoods, individual landmarks, and traditions. The Hickory Landmarks Society is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.