Roe v. Wade: Reactions mixed among local leaders; county commissioner: I applaud the Supreme Court

States will now have control over abortion laws and regulations with the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 1973, takes away the constitutional right to abortion.

North Carolina-based organizations and local Democratic and Republican representatives weighed in on the decision.

Lynn Dorfman, chair of the Catawba County Democratic Party, said she is disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I am resolved to elect leaders who will stand up for women’s rights,” Dorfman said. “We need to elect leaders and keep leaders in power who believe in supporting women’s rights.”

Catawba County Commissioner Sherry E. Butler, who is a Republican, said she agrees with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. She said she hopes North Carolina leaders will decide to ban abortion in the state.

“I applaud the Supreme Court justices for taking a bold stand and doing what’s right in God’s eyes,” Butler said. “Life starts at conception.”

The North Carolina Medical Society position is that an abortion is a personal health and medical decision to be made by a qualified doctor and the patient, CEO Chip Baggett said in a news release.

According to the North Carolina Medical Society website, the organization also supports patients being fully informed about abortion and alternatives to abortion, the right for physicians to not be required to perform or assist in an abortion if it is against their personal beliefs and for physicians to not be required to notify a minor patient’s guardians of the patient’s pregnancy or a procedure to interrupt the patient’s pregnancy without the patient’s consent.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling means the lives of countless unborn children will be saved from abortion, and for that we are profoundly thankful,” Bishop Peter Jugis with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte said in a news release. “The Catholic Church has always professed that every human life is a gift from God and holds inestimable value, and even with this step forward, our work to protect the dignity of all human life, from conception to natural death, continues.”

Jugis said the ruling means the church would need to increase its efforts to support women and couples facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. He said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte partners with agencies across 46 counties in western North Carolina to provide resources, such as health care, housing, food and transportation, to pregnant women and new mothers.

Supporters of anti-abortion laws want to reduce the number of women who seek the procedure and discourage them from going to other states. At least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancies outside their home state between 2012 and 2017, according to a 2019 Associated Press analysis of data collected from state reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 630,000 abortions were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019, the latest data available, although information from some states is missing.

More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The trend has spiked during the pandemic with the help of telemedicine. In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from roughly 44% in 2019.

Americans have nuanced attitudes on the topic. In an AP-NORC poll conducted last June, 61% said abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester and 80% said that about the third trimester. Many Americans said the procedure should be allowable under at least some circumstances even during the second or third trimesters.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.