RockyFest will return to Alexander County in April

HIDDENITE — RockyFest is back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The family-friendly festival will be held Saturday, April 23, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.

The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, free rock climbing sessions, children’s activities, and more. This year’s event is special as Alexander County celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rocky Face Park.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Southbound 77 (10 a.m.), The Burnett Sisters Duo (11 a.m.), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (noon), Gap Civil (1 p.m.), Whitetop Mountain Band (2 p.m.), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3 p.m.). These bands are sure to delight the crowd with a mix of old-time, bluegrass, and country music. Attendees also can join the fun by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

The main food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man, and the Doughnut Shack.

Vendor applications are being accepted online. Arts and crafts vendors are $30, commercial vendors are $40, and nonprofit vendors are $10 for a 10-by10 space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Applications will be reviewed by event staff to ensure a good fit for the festival. The vendor application deadline is April 8.

The sponsors of RockyFest 2022 include Alexander County government, Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Co., Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, EnergyUnited Electric, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture and WHKY.

For information about RockyFest 2022, visit rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.