HIDDENITE — Mark your calendars for RockyFest 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County. The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live old-time and bluegrass music, food, arts/crafts vendors, free rock-climbing sessions, children’s activities, and more.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Carolina Cowboys and Maggie (10 a.m.), The Blue Ridge Girls (11 a.m.), Slate Mountain Ramblers (noon), Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (1 p.m.), Crooked Road Ramblers (2 p.m.), and New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters (3 p.m.).

Attendees can also join the fun by participating in flat-foot dancing or by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent.

Free rock-climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day with 75 openings available. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on April 10 at 8 a.m. Click on the Eventbrite button at https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man, and The Super Snack Shop.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted online. Arts/crafts vendors are $30, commercial vendors are $40, and nonprofit vendors are $10 for a 10-by-10-foot space. Electricity is an additional $10 fee. Applications will be reviewed by event staff to ensure a good fit for the festival. The vendor application deadline is April 8 by noon.

This year’s sponsors include Alexander County Government, Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, EnergyUnited Electric, WK Dickson, Mountain Crest Grading, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture, West Consultants, CEC Civil & Environmental Consultants, and WHKY.

For complete information about RockyFest 2023, visit https://rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

View the Facebook event at https://bit.ly/rockyfest-2023.

View photos and videos from RockyFest 2022 at https://bit.ly/rockyfest-2022-photos.