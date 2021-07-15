Rock with Hickory Music factory students this Friday; concert theme is New Wave, Glam rock

Hickory Music Factory students have been getting their jam on this week at Rock Camp, an annual summer camp for area students.

The weeklong camp, for kids ages 11-18, gives students a chance to see what it’s like to be part of a band. Students were split into four groups this year. Band names included Torn Crocs, Teal Tangerines, Uneven Ground and Dissent.

This year’s theme is New Wave and Glam rock. “It’s a fashion trend, just as much as it is a music genre, especially with Glam rock,” said Rick Cline, who runs the camp with Hickory Music Factory Director Tony Eltora.

“It’s in stark contrast to the denim era of the (1960s). This new style of music featured suits, oversized costumes,” Cline continued. “Glam rock costumes were very animated — think David Bowie.”

Each band will play two New Wave or Glam rock songs, along with an original piece written by the students. Cline said students have been learning what it takes to be part of a band, like compromising and time management.