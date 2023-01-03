Rock School Arts Foundation to spotlight 2 artists

VALDESE — An exhibition of the works of Irina Khudyakov and Linda Harvey will open at Rock School Arts Foundation on Friday, Jan. 13.

The public is invited to a reception on Sunday, Jan. 15, from 2-4 p.m. RSAF Galleries are located in the Old Rock School in Valdese. The works will remain in Gallery I and II through Friday, Feb. 17. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works may also be viewed online at the Foundation’s website: rockschoolartgalleries.com.

For more information about the foundation or the exhibition call 828-838-9806 or email rsaf1893@gmail.com.

Irina Khudyakov was born in Moscow, Russia. In 1991 her family moved to the United States. She first lived in Manhattan, New York, and later in upstate New York. The family moved to Hickory in 1998 for her husband’s new job.

Khudyakov started her study of oil painting at Catawba Valley Community College and enjoyed the beauty of oils from the beginning. Several years later she and her husband left Hickory for his job and lived in other states: Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland, where she continued to improve her painting skills.

In Martinsville, Va., she attended art classes at Piedmont Arts and Art Studio 107 with retired artist Roland A. Guidry and became a member of Lynwood Artists Association. During their time in Virginia, Khudyakov participated in the annual art exhibition “Expressions” at Piedmont Arts, where she received purchase awards each year.

Khudyakov attended Mitchell School of Fine Arts in Baltimore, where she studied the techniques of old Dutch masters.

When the family returned to Hickory, she once again attended art classes at CVCC. She became a member of Foothills Artists and Uni4Artists art groups and remains an active member. She participated in several local artists competitions and exhibitions.

Her works are in private collections in Germany, France, Russia, Macedonia, and across the United States.

Linda Harvey said the arts have fascinated her since childhood. In college, it was literature and writing. During her child-rearing years in Pittsburgh, her interest turned to pottery. She learned wheel-throwing, glaze-making, and kiln-firing of pottery through workshops and private lessons and was a member of the Pittsburgh Craftsman Guild. Her works were juried into shows at the Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Center, and she taught hand-building pottery in the local high school’s continuing education program.

Upon moving to Raleigh in 1980, she became a “teaching docent” at the North Carolina Museum of Art and served as president of the docent organization in 1987. While accompanying her husband on business trips, she was able to enjoy the art collections in major U.S. and European museums and galleries. When she discovered homemade paper, she began learning how to make it.

After retiring to Valdese in 2007, Harvey experimented further with papermaking, finding it to be a versatile medium with unlimited creative possibilities. It has been a joy to share this medium with others by conducting paper-making workshops offered by the Rock School Arts Foundation, she said.