Rock 'n' roll musical, art exhibit and Shakespeare comedy this weekend

See ‘Rock of Ages’ musical in Hickory

The rock ‘n’ roll musical extravaganza “Rock of Ages” is taking over the Hickory Community Theatre stage this weekend. Performances run Friday through Feb. 4.

“Rock of Ages” is a jukebox musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, especially from the famous glam metal bands of that decade. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among others.

The story is set in The Bourbon Room, a nightclub on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip that is under threat of demolition by a pair of real estate developers. The club’s owner, along with an ambitious rocker and an aspiring actress, join together to save the bar and keep The Strip rocking.

Performances are Jan. 20 through Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The Hickory Community Theatre is in downtown Hickory at 30 Third St. NW.

Full Circle Arts to host exhibition reception

The public is invited to the opening reception of Full Circle Arts’ latest competition and exhibition, “Cool, Cool, Cool.” The reception will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The theme of the show is anything related to a season of cool.

All sorts of visual media can be seen, including painting, collage, mosaic, original print, photography and more. Winners will be announced at the reception. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Visual Arts Program Director and instructor Thomas Thielemann judged the entries.

The exhibit will be up through Feb. 18. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Refreshments will be available at the reception. Full Circle Arts is an artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW.

First show in The Black Box Theatre since 2020

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be the first show performed in The Black Box Theatre at the Green Room Community Theatre since 2020.

Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. This fast-paced romp presents all 37 of the Bard’s plays in just 97 minutes. The show is rated PG-13 for language and innuendos.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” is directed by Christian Underwood. The show is produced by Ken Wilkinson and Allen Wood.

Performances will be on Jan. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128. Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.

The Green Room Community Theatre is at 10 S. Main Ave. in Newton.