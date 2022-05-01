Robert Reed's Catawba Valley: Hickory Art Museum to feature exhibit of HDR photographer's work

No examination of the Hickory area’s history over the last 50 years would be complete without a peek into Robert C. Reed’s photo archives.

In his role as senior photojournalist for the Hickory Daily Record, Reed has chronicled all facets of life in the Catawba Valley — the mundane and the memorable, the tragic and the triumphant, the calm and the chaotic.

Visitors who come to the Hickory Museum of Art in the coming months will be treated to a sampling of Reed’s work. Beginning May 7 and running through Sept. 11, the retrospective will feature well over 100 images from across six decades.

Hickory Art Museum Executive Director Jon Carfagno said they felt Reed’s work was a good fit for the theme of community they seek to highlight with their spring shows.

“Robert has told the stories of our region with such an authenticity and artfulness that we felt like it only made sense to have him be one of the center points of this season,” Carfagno said.

A Hickory native, Reed began freelancing for the Record while a student at Hickory High School in 1975. He was still a student when he took the photo that kickstarted his photojournalism career, a photo that will be featured in the exhibit.

In January 1976, a white student tossed a biscuit in the cafeteria. Reed recalled the boy was aiming for his girlfriend but it landed on a table where a group of Black students were seated.

The incident came at a low point in race relations in Hickory and a fight broke out in the cafeteria. Police were called in and school was canceled for the day.

When Hickory Daily Record photographer Michael Patrick arrived at the school, he went over to Reed.

“Did you shoot anything?” Patrick asked.

“Of course I shot,” Reed said. Patrick replied: “You’re coming with me. Let’s go.”

Reed’s photos were featured in the Record and were passed along to the Associated Press.

Some time would pass before Reed was officially hired as a photographer but he credits that photo with helping him get his foot in the door at a time during the post-Watergate era when journalism was an in-demand field.

While the incident helped Reed begin one career, it nearly ended another, namely his high school career.

Reed said the superintendent at the time had threatened him with expulsion for taking and passing along the lunchroom photo. A phone call from Record publisher Mildred Gifford to the superintendent put an end to that, Reed said.

Those who come to see the retrospective of Reed’s work will be get a glimpse of the full spectrum of life in Hickory and surrounding region.

There will be a taste of what Reed calls “the bad side of my job” — the shootings, stabbings, fires and car wrecks that often make for compelling imagery.

Getting those memorable shots can carry risks.

About a decade ago, Reed was covering a standoff between a fugitive couple and Catawba County deputies when the couple drove around a barricade. Officers opened fire.

“They were getting close,” Reed said. “Luckily they stopped shooting when they saw that we were in the line of fire, which was a good day.” An award-winning photo Reed produced that day is also part of the exhibit.

Reed says the biggest story he has covered in his career is the murder case of Zahra Baker, a 10-year-old from Australia who was murdered in Hickory by her stepmother Elisa.

The Zahra Baker saga is represented in the exhibit by a photo of Elisa Baker making her first court appearance. Reed calls it his “Afghan girl shot,” a reference to the famous 1980s National Geographic photo of the girl with green eyes.

While he acknowledges the importance and reach of that photograph, Reed bristles at the idea it would define his legacy.

“Even though it went all over the world, I would hate to be remembered for that shot,” Reed said.

What would Reed like to be remembered for? He wouldn’t be bothered if people associated him with another photo, also in the exhibit, taken in the late 1970s at the library in Hickory.

Captured in the same era when the Hickory High cafeteria fight occurred, the image shows a young black boy resting his head in the lap of young white girl, their eyes fixed on a teacher reading a story.

Reed chokes up recalling the photo. His eyes light when talking about an image of a girl in a box sledding down a hill by the Hickory Public Housing Authority.

He hopes the exhibit will give people an opportunity to enjoy themselves while also learning about the moments that have defined the region. Noting that he has covered many generations in the area, Reed said visitors may even notice relatives or friends in some of the photos.

“I’m hoping everybody will take away from this a major history lesson in the area of some of the good things, some of the bad things, some of the great things that people see every day,” Reed said.

