Road to Catawba County was winding one for Hickory Landmarks Society director

I’d talked to Hickory Landmarks Society Executive Director Patrick Daily before, but the conversation had been about an upcoming HLS event, not about Patrick Daily.

With the clock ticking, I scored an interview focused on the man himself just days before he leaves all the head honcho duties to the landmark society’s newly placed executive director, Leslie Keller.

While Leslie, who’s been with the landmark society for 21 years, has been in charge since Jan. 2, Patrick’s been hanging around the offices on the second floor of Maple Grove (542 Second St. NE), functioning as a consultant during the transition. Come Feb. 1, Patrick’s free as a bird.

Of course, Patrick and I talked about the Hickory Landmarks Society, which is in its 55th year as an incorporated organization working to protect historically and architecturally significant landmarks, neighborhoods and cultural traditions. I think Patrick was expecting to have that conversation, since he’s been at the helm 27 of those 55 years, but I threw him a curve ball when I asked him where he’d come from and how he’d ended up in Hickory. He chuckled a lot as he shared his backstory, saying he hadn’t been down memory lane in a while. Pay close attention as you read. There’s going to be one stop on the lane that you might not see coming.

Patrick is a native of Pittsburgh. As a young man, he liked art. In junior high school, he was selected to go to art school at the Carnegie Museum of Art in a suburb of Pittsburgh. Just a young teen, he rode a public bus both ways to art school for two years, paying 25 cents for the round trip. “I loved (art school),” exclaimed Patrick. One requirement was to go into the museum every afternoon to sketch. “Me and my giant sketch pad going out into the museum to sketch statues, dinosaurs, works of art. When you’re a kid, that museum is massive.”

Patrick recalled sketching an exhibit of realistic stuffed animals in a natural history exhibit. A man came up behind him and watched him sketch. “He complimented me on my work,” Patrick recalled. “It turned out he was the museum director. As a kid, I thought, I want to be like him.”

Next, Patrick studied history at Waynesburg College (now University) in Pennsylvania. He said he knew all along, however, that he’d be going into museum studies, so the history major was a jumping off point. From college he attended a nationally recognized, graduate-level program at the University of Delaware. The focus was museum studies, and it was led by a professor who told all his students they’d have no trouble finding employment in the museum business, said Patrick.

The same professor placed each student in a paid internship. In 1976, Patrick worked for the state of Delaware, where he was an assistant curator at the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs in Dover. One job was helping to furnish Delaware’s old State House for the bicentennial.

Another job was revising and updating the catalog of the state of Delaware’s portrait collection, a job that put Patrick on the road to various towns to confirm portraits’ existences and where they were located.

At one particular stop, a receptionist directed Patrick to an office where he’d find the paintings he was looking for. Patrick entered the room, found no one inside, and began measuring the paintings, determining medium, and recording the subjects and artists and so forth. Unexpectedly, the office’s occupant appeared in the room. “He shook my hand and wondered what I was doing there,” said Patrick. The man was Senator Joe Biden. “I didn’t know him,” Patrick confessed. He recognizes the president now.

Prior to moving to Hickory, Patrick worked for the Tippecanoe County Historical Association in Lafayette, Indiana, “a big county historical society,” Patrick pointed out. This was the job that honed Patrick’s personnel development skills. The association had 14 employees when he started as director in 1988. The number had doubled by the time he left in 1995.

So why did he leave? Patrick said Lafayette, near Chicago, was very cold. It was tough on him and his family — wife Donna and son Evan. Secondly, he felt he’d helped the Tippecanoe association grow a great deal, and it was time to do it for another organization.

Through acquaintance Myrick Howard, who was president and CEO of Preservation North Carolina, Inc. in Raleigh, Patrick heard that the Hickory Landmarks Society’s director, John Compton, “had departed,” said Patrick. “(Myrick Howard) put in a word to the Hickory Landmarks Society, and they called me.”

“I’d never heard of Hickory,” Patrick confessed. “I had to look on a map.”

At the time, Patrick was being considered for a position in Virginia. “I went straight from Virginia to Hickory for the interview,” said Patrick, who fielded questions from a roomful of people, all of whom he found welcoming and likable. “I felt confident I could meet the needs they expressed due to my experience. I loved the challenge the Hickory Landmarks Society presented.”

He was especially taken with the two historic house museums that the landmarks society owned: Propst House and Maple Grove. “I thought I could contribute to the development of these two museums,” Patrick stated.

The Hickory job represented all Patrick’s interests and experiences rolled into one: history, art, museum work, leadership. A mild climate as icing on the cake.

His first day as executive director was Feb. 1, 1996.

What have been the highlights of his career? Patrick said they represent the landmark society's mission of historic preservation and education in Hickory. One was starting a publications program, which produced “From Tavern to Town: the Architectural History of Hickory, North Carolina” by Kirk F. Mohney and Laura A.W. Phillips, “From Tavern to Town — Revisited: An Architectural History of Hickory, North Carolina” by Albert Keiser Jr. and Angela May, “Lost Hickory: A Compendium of Vanished Landmarks” by Leslie Keller, and a children’s book series, “Nora’s Dream” and “Nora and the Maple Grove Dairy” both by Jeanie Sullivan. A third Nora manuscript is ready for publication.

“I have a graduate student doing research on another publication,” Patrick announced. “A local history on one of our leading founders, (artist and sculptor) Francis Moody. This book will be about her preservation work. There’d be no Propst House without her.”

A second highlight for Patrick was active historic preservation, including restoring rooms at Maple Grove. Currently, the house museum’s lower floor is set in 1895 with authentic furnishings and room restorations, such as removing the sheet rock to let the original wood show. Long-range plans include preserving the upper floor: taking the rooms back to how they’d have looked in 1895, with the addition of exhibits referencing the house’s history, that of the families who lived in the home, and HLS’s background. When this happens, the Hickory Landmarks Society offices will move across the street into the organization’s duplex.

Further, the saving of buildings around Hickory has been rewarding for Patrick. “Some would not be standing had the Hickory Landmarks Society not gotten involved,” said Patrick. One example is Hickory’s oldest standing house of worship, Houk’s Chapel at 1741 Ninth St. NW.

“We want our buildings (six to date) to be models for others,” Patrick explained. “Keeping all of our properties in a good state of preservation inspires others to do the same with their structures.”

What’s next for Patrick? Enjoying the outdoors, writing, and getting back into art. He’s currently working on a piece that’s a combination of acrylics, pen and ink, chalk, and Wite-Out correction fluid. “It’s a fictional scene of a railroad station with a locomotive and an old Model T crossing the tracks.” Patrick said the Wite-Out is the snow. It takes an artist to see possibilities.

When Patrick found Hickory on the map, it was Hickory who got lucky. He’s the poster guy for a Life. Well Lived.