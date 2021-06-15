Road closed for St. Stephens High construction

From staff reports
The road between St. Stephens High and H.M. Arndt Middle schools is closed to traffic due to construction until Aug. 1.
To access the high school, traffic should enter 34th Street Drive NE from Springs Road. To access the middle school, enter from Sulphur Springs Road.
The construction is part of a project at St. Stephens High School to renovate the school's main building.
