Road closed for St. Stephens High construction
ST. STEPHENS HIGH SCHOOL

Road closed for St. Stephens High construction

042721-hdr-news-schoolfunding-p1

Construction work continues on the renovations at St. Stephens High School.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

The road between St. Stephens High and H.M. Arndt Middle schools is closed to traffic due to construction until Aug. 1.

To access the high school, traffic should enter 34th Street Drive NE from Springs Road. To access the middle school, enter from Sulphur Springs Road. 

The construction is part of a project at St. Stephens High School to renovate the school's main building. 

