Workers were out polishing railings and pouring concrete as they move toward completion of the Riverwalk project in Hickory.

Riverwalk is one of the major trails funded through the city’s $40 million bond referendum passed by residents in 2014. Work on the Riverwalk began in 2020 and the full walkway is expected to open within the next few months.

Two separate contracts total $13.1 million. David E. Looper & Co. was contracted for the on-land portion of the trail while W.C. English is handling the part over the water.